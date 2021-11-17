Drug major Cipla announced the launch of Spirofy, India's first pneumotach based portable, wireless Spirometer, on World COPD Day. With this launch, the company intends to revolutionize Obstructive Airway Disease (OAD) diagnosis, in line with its ambition to strengthen its position as the lung leader in India. This a part of the Company’s #LungAttack campaign that endeavours to drive awareness about COPD and encourage early diagnosis

According to Cipla, 'Spirofy' is a wireless device with good battery backup, making it suitable for use in outdoor camps, remote areas with power shortages. The advanced device ensures high result accuracy and individual patient safety using bacterial viral filters. The company developed the device after five years of in-house research.

The device generates reports in real-time, which can be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer instantly, or a pdf version can be shared on the phone.

Speaking on the launch, Umang Vohra, MD and CEO, Cipla Limited said, "Cipla has been steadfastly focused on addressing the world's growing respiratory disease burden, and with this launch, we see ourselves steadily advancing to combat chronic respiratory ailments like COPD. The Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country to improve lives of patients through accurate and affordable diagnosis."

