Clamour for booster shots grows, but experts say it’s too early for India

A booster dose is given to those with waning double-dose immunity and may be the same or a different vaccine from the first two. Sixty-one countries, mostly rich ones, have given booster shots to at least 1% of their population, according to Our World in Data. Only 15 of them ramped up boosters before fully vaccinating half their population. The list includes countries that started with Sinovac, which has lower efficacy than other jabs. Booster shots are largely being prioritized for high-risk groups and those vaccinated early, while some high-income countries with excess supply are giving these shots even to the wider population. In India, both doses have reached only 34% of the population. Starting booster doses now would put India in a small club of six countries—Turkey, Thailand, Bolivia, Russia, Albania, and the Dominican Republic—that began booster shots early.