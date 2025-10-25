Clinical nutritionist suggests 10 liver-friendly foods to fight inflammation: Berries, walnuts and more

When was the last time you thought about your liver? This important organ often gets little attention, yet it plays a key role in keeping us healthy. We usually remember it only when we hear about health news or phrases like “fatty liver”. In reality, your liver works hard every day. It detoxifies your body, helps with digestion, and filters out physical toxins and emotional stress. It is a strong and essential organ that manages many tasks to help us feel good and function well.

Clinical nutritionist Prachi Mandholia tells Health Shots: "If you have liver problems like fatty liver disease or slow digestion, food can help improve your health. You do not need a detox plan or expensive supplements all the time to take care of your liver. Have liver-friendly foods from your kitchen to support your liver health."

Which foods are best for the liver? Here are 10 common foods that can protect and nourish your liver:

1. Beetroot Beetroot is excellent for liver health. It contains betalains and nitrates, which help improve blood flow, lower oxidative stress, and boost bile production. Bile is necessary for the digestion of fats and the removal of toxins. You can juice beetroot with carrots or add it to soups and salads. This not only gives dishes a bright colour but also adds a nice crunch!

2. Lemon If you drink lemon water, you’re making a great choice. Lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps your liver create bile. Bile is necessary for breaking down fats. This sour fruit also helps with digestion and reduces bloating. To start your day off fresh, squeeze some lemon into warm water each morning.

3. Extra virgin olive oil Think of extra virgin olive oil as a friend to your liver. This healthy oil helps control blood fat levels and reduce inflammation. Just a drizzle on your salad or a teaspoon in the morning can really boost your liver health. This simple daily habit can support your liver over time.

4. Cruciferous vegetables Broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower can help your liver detoxify. These vegetables contain compounds like sulforaphane, which help your body remove toxins. Lightly steaming or stir-frying them makes them tasty and boosts their health benefits.

5. Turmeric Turmeric is more than a spice; its curcumin content helps protect your liver. Adding a pinch of turmeric to your curries, dals, or soups not only adds flavour but also gives your liver a health boost. To make the most of its benefits, pair turmeric with black pepper, which helps your body better absorb it.

6. Black coffee Your morning routine might be doing more than just waking you up. Studies show that chlorogenic acid in black coffee can help lower the risk of liver disease. It does this by reducing fat buildup and improving enzyme levels. To get these benefits, drink your coffee black, skip the sugar and creamers and limit yourself to 1-2 cups a day.

7. Drumstick (moringa) Moringa oleifera, also called drumstick, is suitable for liver health. It helps produce glutathione, the liver's main antioxidant, and improves bile flow to aid fat digestion. You can add drumstick pods to your curries or mix them into warm soups for extra health benefits.

8. Garlic Garlic has a strong flavour and is rich in allicin, a compound that helps the liver eliminate toxins. To start your day, eat a raw clove of garlic with warm water (if your stomach can handle it), or add it to your favourite vegetables and salads for extra flavour.

9. Berries Believe it or not, the berries in your fridge can help protect your liver. They are rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, which support liver health. You can throw a handful of fresh berries into your breakfast or snack on them during the day for a healthy boost for your liver.

10. Walnuts Walnuts are healthy snacks that can help your liver. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and arginine, which support the liver's detox process and help prevent fat buildup. Eating just two walnuts a day can boost liver health, making them a great addition to your diet or salads.

How to take care of your liver Your liver works hard for you, and it needs our care, not a strict detox. Here are some important points to remember:

Embrace whole foods: Prioritise real, fresh foods over trendy detox plans or superfoods. Your liver thrives on nutrients found in whole foods. Stay hydrated: A glass of lemon water daily can help improve liver function. Quality sleep matters: Aim for restful sleep, as it plays a crucial role in liver health and overall well-being. Limit alcohol: Reducing alcohol intake can significantly lessen the strain on your liver. Snack smart: Choose fresh fruits, nuts, and vegetables over processed snacks to fuel your liver efficiently. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)