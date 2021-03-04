Clinical trials underway to test jab efficacy for children: Govt

“Pfizer, Janssen, and Moderna are doing studies in children 12 and older in the US and will go lower. Astra Zeneca is evaluating the vaccine in children 6-17 years in the UK. Novavax is planning its studies in younger children. Covaxin has to submit the interim efficacy data of adults to get permission for the study in children, but they had a few children over 12 years in their phase 2 study," said Dr Gagandeep Kang, the vice chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit aiding a vaccine development platform for covid, and professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.