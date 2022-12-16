Cluster headache patients more likely to get heart disease, mental problems: Study2 min read . 08:48 PM IST
A study published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, has shown that patients who suffer from cluster headaches are more prone to suffer from heart diseases and several other mental health problems.
According to Mayoclinic, a cluster headache strikes quickly, usually without warning, although you might first have migraine-like nausea and aura. Common signs and symptoms during a headache include- excruciating pain that is generally situated in, behind or around one eye, but may radiate to other areas of your face, head and neck.
The headaches can last anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours.
The study involved 3,240 people with cluster headaches from age 16-64 in Sweden who were compared to 16,200 people who were similar in age, sex and other factors. The majority were men, which is common with cluster headache. Researchers looked at work records and disability benefits to determine how many days during a year people were absent from work due to sickness and disability.
A higher proportion of Cluster Headache patients had multimorbidity or additional diseases (91.9%) than of references (77.6%).
Multimorbidity rates were overall higher among women in Cluster Headache patients (96.4% vs. men 89.6%).
The study also showed that cluster headache had higher mean number of days of sickness absence and disability pension compared to references, 63.15 vs. 34.08 days. Moreover, multimorbidity was associated with higher mean number of such days in CH patients, 67.25, as compared to references, 40.69 days.
"Our results show that people with cluster headaches not only have an increased risk of other illnesses, those with at least one additional illness missed four times as many days of work due to sickness and disability than those with just cluster headaches. They also have a higher chance of a long-term absence from work." said study author Caroline Ran, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.
"Increasing our understanding of the other conditions that affect people with cluster headache and how they impact their ability to work is very important," added Ran. "This information can help us as we make decisions on treatments, prevention and prognoses."
(With inputs from ANI)
