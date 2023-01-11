Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Science / Health /  Cold wave grips North India: How does severe winter impact health

Cold wave grips North India: How does severe winter impact health

2 min read . 07:19 AM ISTLivemint
Cold wave: Poor sunlight during these chilly days can minimize vitamin D levels and weaken joints.

  • Severe cold can give rise to increased amount of muscle spasms causing joint pain

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Director & HOD, Orthopaedics and Joints Replacement, Marengo Qrg Hospital Faridabad said the cold temperature lowers blood circulation to the fingers and toes, which also leads to arthritis pain. Poor sunlight during these chilly days can minimize vitamin D levels and weaken joints. Patients having arthritis may experience daily aches and joint pain and discomfort. Those patients with existing rheumatoid arthritis may witness worsened joint pain. 

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Director & HOD, Orthopaedics and Joints Replacement, Marengo Qrg Hospital Faridabad said the cold temperature lowers blood circulation to the fingers and toes, which also leads to arthritis pain. Poor sunlight during these chilly days can minimize vitamin D levels and weaken joints. Patients having arthritis may experience daily aches and joint pain and discomfort. Those patients with existing rheumatoid arthritis may witness worsened joint pain. 

Thus, cold wave can be especially harsh for people suffering from arthritis, he added.

Tips to ward off or combat bone and joint pain in winter:

1) Stay indoors and don’t forget to exercise indoors to ease the symptoms like joint stiffness and muscle weakness and also take warm showers.

2) Take hot water compression for temporary relief.

3) Keep covering your hands, knees, legs, and all arthritis-prone areas by dressing in layers.

4) Keep yourself hydrated as dehydration can make you more sensitive to pain.

Diet to follow

Dr. Anurag Aggarwal said that having a balanced diet is a key to overall healthy living.

1) Eat a Vitamin K, D and C rich diet that comprises fruits, vegetables, cereals, dairy products and pulses. Fatty fish, egg yolks, milk and cheese are great Sources of Vitamin D. 

2) You can opt for green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, cabbage and kale for vitamin K. 

3) For Vitamin C, incorporate oranges, lemons, strawberries and Kiwi too in your daily diet. 

4) Patients may also eat omega-3 fatty acids to reduce inflammation in the joints.

5) Add avocado, flaxseeds, walnuts and fish to your diet.

6) Refrain from highly processed, sugary and fried foods, alcohol as these may trigger joint pain.

