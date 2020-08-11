An expert committee will meet tomorrow to consider the distribution, procurement and other aspects of COVID-19 vaccine. The committee on vaccine administration under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on 12th August to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID19 vaccine, the health ministry tweeted.

Here are 5 updates:

1) The committee would chalk out strategies on the aspects of prioritisation of the vaccine administration once it is developed, rollout and cold chain logistics and training of the people who would be administering it.

2) The phase-1 human clinical trials of the two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and Zydus Cadila Ltd, have been completed and the trials have moved to phase 2.

3) The Serum Institute of India, Pune has also been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

4) Last week, Pune-based Serum Institute of India said it would receive $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021.

5) The candidate vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Novavax, will be priced at $3 per dose and will be made available in 92 countries in GAVI's COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the company said in a statement. (With Agency Inputs)

Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker