Community medicine expert opposes mixing of doses of covid vaccines

“For example, previously there was a thalidomide drug that was being prescribed to women during pregnancy to control vomiting. After many years, research showed that this particular drug used to cause malformation of limbs in a newborn. As a result, thalidomide use during pregnancy was banned. This is just one example. If we say that mixing of vaccines increases the antibodies in the body, it does not mean it has high protection level. We have to see that mixing of vaccines should have neutralizing antibodies to neutralize the virus. And hence, long-term scientific evidence is required for such kind of mixing of vaccine doses," Dr Rai said.