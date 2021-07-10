Companies target a new market: The stressed out

Amy Minderman, 38, remembers grocery shopping and spotting tea that promised “stress relief" on the box. “I saw it and had to try it," she says. Ms. Minderman, a marketing director in Hershey, Pa., often gets up at 4:30 a.m. and sips a “soothing serenity blend" from the Yogi brand to have some quiet time before her two young children wake up and her hectic workday begins. In silence, Ms. Minderman boils water and then steeps her tea bag for the prescribed seven minutes, staring out the window as she waits.

