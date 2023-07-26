Conjunctivitis alert: Follow these tips to prevent red eye infection

On the flip side of all the green trees, tantalising rain showers and mouth-watering snacks, monsoon brings with it a host of infections and disease for people. Out of all the people of different age groups, children and elders are the worst affected.

There have been a spurt in cases of conjunctivitis, also known as red eyes, in Delhi NCR. These cases are rising continously not only in Delhi but also in states like Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh,etc.

In Delhi, there are around 100 cases of the red eye infection being reported daily, according to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS.

"We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus," Dr Titiyal told ANI.

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season, "Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge," Dr Harsh Kumar, Opthalmologist, Centre for Sight said.

Before your loved ones get affected with this infection, follow these preventive measures to keep you and your family safe this monsoon season.

Tips to prevent Conjunctivitis

-Wash your hands regularly: We keep touching different surfaces at home and in public with our hands. This practice makes it easier for infections to take entry inside our bodies. Hence, regularly wash your hands, especially before eating.

-Avoid touching your eyes: Always avoid touching your eyes unnecessarily. Make sure that you don't touch your face without any reason throughout the day.

-Use artificial tears: It is advisable to use artificial tears to avoid dry eyes and other irritation to eyes.

-"General hygiene measures should be followed. You should wash your hands whenever coming from outside. Try to avoid closed contact with anyone in your family who has eye flu," he said.

-"If you have conjunctivitis, use dark goggles, avoid swimming, avoid close contact with others, do not touch your eyes, children may avoid going to school for few days to avoid spread to other students, "he said.

- "Avoid crowded places and avoid touching common objects like railings or handles. Use only antibiotic eye drops," Dr Harsh Kumar said.

-"In order to reduce the risk of transmitting conjunctivitis, it is essential to maintain strict hygiene practices. Thoroughly washing hands, avoiding touching the eyes, and refraining from sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup can contribute to preventing the infection's transmission," Dr Samir Sud said.