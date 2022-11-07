COP27: 10 things to watch out for

8. Speaking about India, according to the Union Environment Ministry statement, the country looks forward to substantial progress on the discussions related to climate finance and clarity on its definition. PM Modi has not travelled to Egypt for the summit this year, however, the Indian delegation will be led by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. At the UN climate conference, India is set to emphasise again on its invitation to all countries to join the LiFE movement – "Lifestyle for Environment", a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization of natural resources.