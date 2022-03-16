Biological E Limited's Corbevax is being administered to children in the age group 12-14 in India. This age group got the Indian government's nod to be receive vaccine against the novel coronavirus from 16 March, Wednesday.

These children have to register for getting the vaccine on the CoWIN portal.

Here's all you need to know about Corbevax

Manufacturer

India's third indigenous anti-Covid vaccine has been manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited. Biological E has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre, which has then distributed the same to states.

Indian Government approval and Emergency Use Auhtorisation

Corbevax received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in February 2022 for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

Earlier in September 2021, Biological E had received the nod to conduct the second and third phases of clinical trials of Corbevax on children and adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. The Centre had received a nod for the roll-out of the vaccine in December 2021.

Corbevax functionality

Corbevax is a RBD-protein subunit vaccine. This vaccine uses a recombinant protein platform that targets spike protein on the virus. The vaccine injects a volume of cloned spike proteins, instead of instructing cells to replicate it. It reduces the virus' ability to cause any serious diseases.

Dosage and safety

Children will be administered with two doses at an interval of 28 days – four weeks after the first dose. The vaccine is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The authorities have said the vaccine has gone through rigorous trials of safety and efficacy. “This has been verified and tested. In any case, it has been given a EUA. Without testing the safety, the vaccine would not have been released," Dr Anil Arora, senior consultant, institute of gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, told Hindustan Times.

He added, “What the mandate is that anybody who is given the vaccine needs to be tracked for adverse side effects. This data has to be submitted by vaccine manufacturers. So, it has been thoroughly tried and tested and safe." He further said hesitancy should not be a problem and urged children to get vaccinated.

Cost of the vaccine

Corbevax will cost ₹990 per dose in private hospitals and ₹145 for each dose in government facilities.

