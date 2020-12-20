Corona vaccines don’t mean we’ll see the last of Covid, experts warn

To defeat Covid, “we’ve got to convince people to take the vaccine," said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government infectious-disease specialist, in an interview. “If you have a highly effective vaccine and only 50% of the people take it, you’re not going to have the impact that you’d need to essentially bring a pandemic down to such a low level that it’s no longer threatening society. And that’s the goal of a vaccine, the same way we did with measles, the same way we did with polio, the same way the world did with smallpox."