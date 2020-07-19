Coronavirus: 125 more test positive for Covid -19 in Noida, tally rises to 4,144

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said 125 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district and 1 more have died due to the deadly coronavirus infection in past 24 hours.

The death toll has now reached 39 in the district, while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,144 so for, the UP Health Department officials said

The death toll has now reached 39 in the district, while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,144 so for, the UP Health Department officials said

The number of active cases stood at 973, as 99 more patients got discharged from hospitals after recovery since Saturday, the officials added.

So far, 3,132 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district in the state.

The officials said, the recovery rate has improved slightly to 75.57 % from 75.37% on Saturday and 74.39% on Friday

With the death toll reaching 39, the mortality rate of positive patients in the district stood at 0.94 per cent, the same as it was on Friday, according to the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state followed by Lucknow (4,009), Ghaziabad (3,978) and Kanpur Nagar (2,433), the data updated till 3 pm on Sunday showed.

However, in terms of active patients, Lucknow (2,509) has the maximum cases followed by Ghaziabad (1,332), Kanpur Nagar (1,014) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (973), it added.