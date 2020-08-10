Coronavirus: 71 more test positive for covid-19 in Noida, tally rises to 6,016

NOIDA : Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 71 new coronavirus cases, pushing the district’s infection numbers to 6,016, official data showed.

So far, the district has reported 43 infection deaths with the mortality rate hovering around 0.71%, according to official statistics.

The number of active cases stood at 932 as 68 more patients were discharged since Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,337) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,860), Varanasi (2,347), Allahabad (1,986), Bareilly (1,753), Gorakhpur (1,685), Jaunpur (1,065), Aligarh (1,279), Ghaziabad (989) and Azamgarh (953), according to the data.

There were 47,878 active cases across Uttar Pradesh till Monday.

So far, 76,724 patients have recovered across the state, showed the data.

So far, 5,041 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (6,904), it showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 83.79% from 83.65% on Sunday, per the statistics.

