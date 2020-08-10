There were 47,878 active cases across Uttar Pradesh till Monday

Coronavirus: 71 more test positive for covid-19 in Noida, tally rises to 6,016

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

PTI

The number of active cases stood at 932 as 68 more patients were discharged since Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period