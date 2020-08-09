NOIDA : Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's tally to 5,945, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 929, with 85 more patients getting discharged since Saturday, according to the data released by the UP health department.

So far, 4,973 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest in the state after Lucknow (6,531), it showed.

The district has recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus till now and the mortality rate among positive cases stands at 0.72%, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 83.65% from 83.29% on Saturday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 12th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,082), followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,840), Varanasi (2,349), Allahabad (1,995), Bareilly (1,763), Gorakhpur (1,539), Jaunpur (1,188), Aligarh (1,247), Ghaziabad (1,035), Azamgarh (1,004) and Ballia (996), according to the data.

There are 47,890 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 72,650 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated