Coronavirus: ICMR advises states to conduct survey of exposure in population

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday advised states to conduct a survey of exposure of their population to the novel Coronavirus, officially called SARS-COV2, using the ELISA antibody test.

“In an attempt to decide the future course of action against the pandemic, ICMR has communicated a detailed plan to all the states to measure coronavirus exposure in general population as well as in high risk populations. This sero-survey will guide appropriate public health intervention," ICMR said in a release.

While RT-PCR tests are the gold standard for diagnosis of covid-19, antibody tests are critical to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection.

India’s apex biomedical research body, which is leading the country’s strategy in the pandemic, has listed an indicative list of different groups has been provided for adequate representation in the survey.

One group include immuno-compromised patients like HIV positive people, those undergoing immunosuppressive treatment, and those having tuberculosis, severe-acute respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and patients on dialysis.

Other groups included individuals in containment zones, healthcare workers, security personnel, journalists, tribal population, industrial workers, farmers and vendors visiting large markets, shop vendors, municipal bodies’ staff, drivers, air travel related staff, and officials of banks, post offices, couriers, and telecom service providers, among others.

ICMR has even advised that antibody testing be conducted on all prisoners with or without symptoms whenever there is a batch transfer or someone is reported symptomatic.

“The numbers and frequency in different groups to be tested has been entrusted with states depending upon the requirement and situation in that particular area," the bio-medical research agency said.

The testing will be conducted using ELISA test kits developed by ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune, technology for which has been transferred to many pharmaceutical and diagnostics providers-- Zydus Cadila, J Mitra & Company, Meril Diagnostics, Voxtur Bio, Trivitron Healthcare, Karwah Enterprises, Avecon Healthcare, among others, ICMR said.

ELISA, an acronym for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, is a test which measures IgG antibodies present in the blood against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. ELISA test kits have routinely been used to detect HIV infection in patients.

The test kit was developed by NIV, Pune in one month. It will be used for surveillance of the Indian population to see how many people in the country have been infected with covid-19 since the pandemic hit Indian shores in late January.

As the tests are cost-effective, sensitive and rapid, they allow for a large number of samples to be tested at any level of clinical setting, public health centres and hospitals.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via