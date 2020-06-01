Coronavirus: ICMR research shows 4 or more doses of HCQ prevents covid-19

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in a clinical study among healthcare workers, highlighted that taking four or more maintenance doses of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was associated with a significant decline in the risk of contracting covid-19.

The ICMR study was aimed at identifying factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection among healthcare workers in the country and is separate from another ongoing study on the efficacy of the anti-malaria drug as prophylaxis among healthcare workers.

"Until results of the clinical trials for HCQ prophylaxis become available, this study provides actionable information for policymakers to protect HCWs (healthcare workers) at the forefront of covid-19 response. The public health message of sustained intake of HCQ prophylaxis as well as appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) use need to be considered in conjunction with risk homoeostasis operating at individual levels," the ICMR study said.

The study also said no significant difference in the occurrence of adverse drug reactions was noted among subjects that were reporting hydroxychloroquine intake although the most common side-effects were nausea, headache and diarrhoea. While one case reported palpitations, there were some cases with gastrointestinal symptoms as well.

However, it has to be noted that the study was published in a special issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the editorial board of which is chaired by ICMR director general Balram Bhargava. He is also the secretary of the Department of Health Research.

The findings seem to be in contrast with an observational study of over 96,000 patients that was published in The Lancet journal, which showed that use of the drug, when taken alone or with a macrolide, showed no benefit on in-hospital outcomes for treatment of covid-19 but was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias.

Following the Lancet article, the World Health Organization (WHO) suspended the study of HCQ on covid-19 patients through its Solidarity TRIAL, citing safety concern. This reportedly led to significant friction with Indian authorities conducting their own study for prophylaxis.

As per a report by the news agency ANI, the Union health ministry wrote to the WHO, "it appears all reports about the safety and efficacy of HCQ has not been considered before giving the decision to put HCQ clinical trial on hold."

