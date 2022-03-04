This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Researchers are wondering whether it might infiltrate even more species than it is known to and then move back to humans again, potentially bringing new and dangerous COVID variants
As we step into the third year of the pandemic, the scientists are constantly studying the coronavirus to understand what can emerge next and many are worried that the next COVID variant might emerge not from humans, but from animals. Now, researchers are monitoring animals both to try to identify any new pandemic-causing viruses, and to try to identify the next COVID-19 variant.
“There are hundreds, thousands of coronavirus in many animal species," said Dr. Jeff Taubenberger, deputy chief of the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as quoted by ABC news.
“We don’t really know where they all are, we don’t know the full extent of the reservoir. We don’t know what the risks are."
Studies have suggested that coronavirus has infected minks, hamsters. In North America, it has infected wild white tail deer. And as it infects more species, it continues to evolve constantly. Now researchers are wondering whether it might infiltrate even more species than it is known to and then move back to humans again, potentially bringing new and dangerous COVID variants.
“If the virus is able to infect other species, it will evolve differently," said Taubenberger. “It could give us a variant that is very different from what we’ve been exposed to.
What can be done to prevent such infections?
With COVID infecting more species and evolving to be fitter than before, experts are now focusing on developing a universal COVID vaccine that can protect against more variants.
Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research have been working on developing such a universal vaccine, which is currently undergoing the first phase of human trials. This universal vaccine would include multiple coronavirus fragments that could trigger immune responses to different strains of COVID-19, with the hopes of boosting immunity against more variants, the ABC news report said.
What WHO said on next variant?
The next Covid-19 variant will definitely be more contagious than omicron, but the real question is whether or not it will be more deadly World Health Organization pointed out.
Previously, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said, the next variant of concern will be more fit, i.e. it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating. However, “The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe."
“There is no guarantee of that. We hope that that is the case, but there is no guarantee of that and we can’t bank on it."
The next iteration of Covid may also evade vaccine protections even more, making the existing vaccines even less effective, she pointed out.
