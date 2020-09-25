Coronavirus infected two pairs of brothers. The link may lead to new treatment

Interferon-blocking antibodies appeared in 101 of 987 patients with severe disease, but none of 663 people with an asymptomatic or mild case, according to the study in Science. Patients over age 65 were also more likely than younger ones to have the autoimmune abnormality, which was “clinically silent until the patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2," the group of more than 100 scientists said.