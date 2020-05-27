The top ten vaccines are in the stage where they’re being tested to see if they’re safe, and if they actually can get an immune response. Then, more people will be vaccinated to see if the vaccines actually work. In the last hurdle, even more people will be tested to get a clearer picture of whether the vaccine works in a diverse population. No vaccine has passed the second hurdle, or gotten near the third hurdle yet, but the news so far is promising.