Dozens of clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines are ongoing globally. The much-hyped coronavirus vaccine candidate of AnGes moved closer to starting human trials, say reports. It would begin clinical trials for its DNA vaccine in July, earlier than previously planned. That report followed the announcement by AnGes that animal trials of the vaccine had confirmed an increase in antibodies in tests it had been conducting with Osaka University since March.

About a dozen experimental vaccines against the coronavirus are in early stages of testing or poised to start, mostly in China, the US and Europe. It's not clear that any will prove safe and effective. But many work in different ways, and are made with different technologies, increasing the odds that at least one approach might succeed.

Here are some latest developments:

Meanwhile, also in Japan, Fujifilm Holdings Corp will continue research on Avigan into June. Avigan is the subject of at least 16 trials worldwide. Japan's government has called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of Avigan, approved in 2014 as an emergency flu treatment, and pledged to donate it to countries upon request.

Novavax starts Covid19 vaccine trial

A US biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia today with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. Novavax will inject 131 volunteers in the first phase of the trial testing the safety of the vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccine trial in India may start in 6 months:

India's top medical body has said the human trials of COVID-19 vaccine may begin at least in six months. Dr. Rajni Kant, Director Regional Medical Research Centre and Head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, "The virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Pune will be used to develop the vaccine, and this strain has been successfully transferred to the Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL). It is expected that the human trials of the vaccine will begin in at least six months." (With Inputs from Agencies)

