Coronavirus vaccine update: Japan's AnGes aims to release vaccine by year-end

India's top medical body has said the human trials of COVID-19 vaccine may begin at least in six months. Dr. Rajni Kant, Director Regional Medical Research Centre and Head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, "The virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Pune will be used to develop the vaccine, and this strain has been successfully transferred to the Bharat Biotech International Ltd. (BBIL). It is expected that the human trials of the vaccine will begin in at least six months." (With Inputs from Agencies)