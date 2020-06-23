Patanjali will launch the Ayurvedic medicine for treating coronavirus today at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali informed about the same in a tweet on Monday.

"Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Acharya Balkrishna tweeted.

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

The Patanjali CEO had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said as reported by ANI

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

He further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

India's coronavirus count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 people have lost their lives due to this pandemic.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via