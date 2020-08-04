Coronavirus vaccine: WHO asks Russia to follow guidelines

The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing COVID-19 jabs.

Russia on Monday said it aims to launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine in September and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

Russia has been pushing extensively with several vaccine prototypes for a Covid-19 vaccine for quite some time now amid the race to produce world's first coronavirus vaccine.

In the latest reports, the final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine, which is developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The results of the check-up clearly demonstrate an unmistakable immune response attained through the vaccination. No side effects or issues with the body of the volunteers were found", the ministry said, according to Sputnik News. The volunteers were being tested at the Burdenko Hospital in Russia.

"We are very much counting on starting mass production in September," Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview published by state news agency TASS.

Asked about the developments in Russia, the WHO stressed that all vaccine candidates should go through the full stages of testing before being rolled out.

"There are established practices and there are guidelines out," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters at the United Nations in Geneva.

"Any vaccine...(or medicine) for this purpose should be, of course, going through all the various trials and tests before being licenced for roll-out," he said.

"Sometimes individual researchers claim they have found something, which is of course, as such, great news.

"But between finding or having a clue of maybe having a vaccine that works, and having gone through all the stages, is a big difference."

Scientists in the West have raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners after coming under pressure from the authorities to deliver.

The WHO's overview of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, published on Friday, lists 26 candidates in clinical evaluation -- of which six have progressed as far as wider Phase 3 levels of testing.

The Gamaleya candidate, which is among the 26 being tested on humans, is listed as being in Phase 1.

A further 139 candidates worldwide were listed as being in pre-clinical evaluation.

Lindmeier said the WHO had not been officially notified of any Russian vaccine on the verge of being deployed.

"If there was anything official, then our colleagues in the European office would definitely look into this," the spokesman said.

"In general terms, there are a set of guidelines and regulations, rules, how to deal with safe development of a vaccine.

"These should be definitely followed in order to make sure that we know what the vaccine is working against, who it can help and, of course, also if it has any negative side effects."

