Costly brain cancer drug no longer covered by Medicare

Brain-tumor specialists and patient-advocacy groups say NextSource’s decision is jeopardizing patients’ access to the drug. Dr. Ashley Love Sumrall, section chief of neuro-oncology at the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, N.C., said that even with financial assistance available, patients face a hard time navigating the application process of obtaining the aid. “If a patient is not fortunate enough to have a nurse navigator or a team to help them, then I can see where that would be a bigger obstacle," she said, referring to the search for financial assistance.