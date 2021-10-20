Covaxin data on inactivated vaccine causing delay in nod

“WHO has a process and it has technical reports specific to each class of vaccines and the requirement from companies. The prequalification team (in this case, for EUL) also gives clear guidance on what is expected from companies. Then there are clinical data requirements. Unless companies submit these data together to the scientific advisory group of experts, they cannot decide whether to grant EUL or not," said a scientist who has advised companies on how to submit their applications for WHO vaccine prequalification. This person did not wish to be named. Bharat Biotech is seeking approval for its inactivated vaccine.

