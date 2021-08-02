Covaxin effective against Delta plus: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is effective against the Delta plus variant of SARS CoV2 virus, showed a study done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV), which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The recent emergence of Delta variant and its high transmissibility led to the second wave in India. Subsequently, Delta has further mutated to Delta AY.1, also known as Delta plus, AY.2, and AY.3. Among these, AY.1 variant was first detected in India in April 2021 and later from 20 other countries as well.

A 1.9-fold reduction in neutralizing activity was observed with covid-19 naive (never infected) individuals who were fully vaccinated, while the reduction was 3.8-fold in covid-19 recovered cases who were fully vaccinated. The reduction was 3.5-fold in breakthrough cases post-immunization against Delta, Delta AY.1 (Delta plus) and B.1.617.3 compared to B.1 variant, the study showed.

“The research findings also suggested that a minor reduction was observed in the neutralizing antibody titer in covid- 19 recovered cases full Covaxin vaccinated and post immunized infected cases compared to covid-19 naive vaccinated individuals. However, with the observed high titers, the sera of individuals belonging to all the aforementioned groups they would still neutralize the Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3 variants effectively," the study said.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had said that Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic covid-19 and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant. The efficacy analysis demonstrated Covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic covid-19 cases while efficacy in asymptomatic cases stood at 63.6%. Safety analysis showed adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0. 5% feeling serious adverse events.

