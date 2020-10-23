Covaxin , India’s first vaccine against COVID-19 virus, is likely to be at least 60% effective. Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin is currently in the phase II clinical trial in the country. Hyderabad-based firm has received approval from the drug regulator to conduct a Phase III clinical trial in the country. The interim results of the Phase III trial are likely to be released by April or May next year.

“The benchmark for the efficacy of our anti-Covid-19 vaccine is 60%. We will be conducting the largest Phase III trial for Covaxin, and the efficacy results should be available by early April-May, 2021," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, told the Hindustan Times.

“The WHO, US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and even India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approve a respiratory vaccine if it achieves 50% efficacy; for Covaxin, we aim to achieve at least 60%, but it could also be more. Chances of the vaccine being less than 50% effective are remote, as suggested by our trial results so far, which include results from animal studies," Prasad said.

"The vaccine candidate was found to generate robust immune responses. Thus, preventing infection and disease in the primates upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus," the drugmaker earlier said.

Covaxin has been derived from a strain of the novel coronavirus isolated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Bharat Biotech developed an “inactivated" vaccine at its high-containment facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

“Once the vaccine is injected into a human, it has no potential to infect or replicate, since it is a killed virus. It just serves to the immune system as a dead virus and mounts an antibody response towards the virus," Bharat Biotech said.

For phase III trial, the drugmkaer plans to enroll 26,0000 volunteers aged 18 years and above. The trial will be conducted across 10 states including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Lucknow. The phase III clinical trial application proposed a dose of 0.5 ml on day 0 and 28, sources told PTI.

“We have begun site preparatory exercises for Phase III; recruitment and dosage will begin in November. The trial will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients. Site selection and recruitment depend on several factors such as attack rate, how the disease spreads locally, etc. About 2,000 subjects could be enrolled per hospital," said Prasad.

The company is spending around ₹150 crore on phase 3 trial, Prasad told Mint.

