Covaxin jabs for children: All you need to know

In India, a third wave of coronavirus infections are anticipated. This wave may impact children as they are the only population group left unvaccinated. India has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25; the 0-14-year age group constitutes 28.6% of the total population. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given the EUA to the world’s first DNA vaccine by Zydus Cadila which will also be used to vaccinate 12 to 18-year-olds. Vaccination of children may lead to the reopening of more schools and colleges and thereby cut learning losses.