Bharat Biotech has updated the efficacy of Covaxin to 65.2% against the Delta variant. "Bharat Biotech commends the investigators from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the BBV152 study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. These results provide evidence for effectiveness for Covaxin in real-life settings," Bharat Biotech said.

It added that an effective result of 50% achieved during the peak Covid-19 Delta variant wave in India, in a high-risk study population of physicians and health care workers, in a hospital environment, and who are challenged repeatedly with high viral loads, provides insights into the efficacy and effectiveness of Covaxin.

"These results compare well with the 65.2% efficacy against the delta variant obtained during the controlled phase III clinical trials of Covaxin conducted among the general population. This study also shows that Covaxin meets the WHO efficacy criteria for Covid-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant," the company said.

The development of the country's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is a true success story for public-private partnerships in India, which is based on mutual respect, trust and transparency, said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Speaking at the launch of "Going Viral, Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story" book, Dr Ella highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in making Covaxin a reality.

"The development of Covaxin is a true success story for public-private partnerships in India, which is based on mutual respect, trust and transparency," he said.

Early this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin and said that the Bharat Biotech's vaccine was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against the COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose.

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine--Covaxin-- is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The vaccine is formulated from an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen and is presented in single-dose vials and multidose vials of 5, 10 and 20 doses.

