Covaxin ramp-up essential to meet India’s vax targets

While Covishield supply has been in line with government expectations (mainly on account of the export ban in May), Covaxin has fallen short. For example, in April, the government said the monthly production capacity of Covaxin was 10 million doses, set to be doubled to 20 million by May. However, its average supply in the last three months has been only three-fourths of that. This has in turn impacted the speed of India’s vaccination drive.