Covaxin receives approval for emergency use in 12-18 years old children

In India there has been debate over an anticipated third wave of coronavirus infections that may impact children as this is the only population left unvaccinated and hence is vulnerable. Government’s estimates state that India has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 and the 0–14 year age group only constitute 28.6% of the total population. Experts recommend scaling up efforts to get vaccines for children against covid-19 also from 2-years onwards. Indian DCGA has already given EUA to world's first DNA vaccine by Zydus cadila which will also be used to vaccinate adolescents from 12- 18 year age group. The vaccine is yet to be rolled out.