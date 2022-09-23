Covid can cause lasting lung damage – 3 ways breathing can suffer5 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Long COVID includes a wide range of symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, cough and shortness of breath.
Long COVID includes a wide range of symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, cough and shortness of breath.
Listen to this article
“I just can’t do what I used to anymore." As pulmonologists and critical care doctors treating patients with lung disease, we have heard many of our patients recovering from COVID-19 tell us this even months after their initial diagnosis.