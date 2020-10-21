An accurate and low-cost paper-based coronavirus test will soon be available in India. Developed by a research team of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and Tata Group, the test has been named ‘Feluda’ — a fictional private detective in a series of popular Bengali novels, short stories Written by renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

The paper-strip uses cutting-edge CRISPR gene-editing technology to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in less than an hour. "Tata CRISPR test is the world's first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing COVID-19," the government said in statement.

Similar to a pregnancy strip test, Feluda changes colour if the virus is detected and doesn’t need expensive machines for detection. "This test doesn't require any sophisticated equipment or highly trained manpower," said co-creator Souvik Maiti, a scientist at New Delhi's CSIR-IGIB. "There are lots of remote parts of India where you do not have any sophisticated laboratories... (The test) will be much easier to deploy; it will have much more penetration," he added.

Feluda claims to combine the accuracy of the PCR test with the accessibility of the antigen kits. The test has 96% sensitivity and 98% specificity for detecting virus, the government statement added.

Feluda has been granted government regulatory approval. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said last week it could be rolled out in the next few weeks by Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

If made available within that timeframe, India will be one of the first countries in the world to begin mass use of such a test. According to reports, it could cost around ₹500 — around a fifth of what a PCR test costs in New Delhi.

“Feluda is an alternative to the quantitative RT-PCR tests and is highly specific. It is capable of detecting low copy number nucleic acids (less viral RNA quantity) as well as single nucleotide variations," Virologist Upasana Ray said.

“This marks a significant achievement for the Indian scientific community, moving from R&D to a high-accuracy, scalable and reliable test in less than 100 days. The Tata CRISPR test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests, with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment, and better ease of use," the researchers said.

In May, the US granted emergency-use approval for the world’s first CRISPR-based test for COVID-19, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University.

