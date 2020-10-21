Similar to a pregnancy strip test, Feluda changes colour if the virus is detected and doesn’t need expensive machines for detection. "This test doesn't require any sophisticated equipment or highly trained manpower," said co-creator Souvik Maiti, a scientist at New Delhi's CSIR-IGIB. "There are lots of remote parts of India where you do not have any sophisticated laboratories... (The test) will be much easier to deploy; it will have much more penetration," he added.