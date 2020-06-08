Covid-19 affected smaller share of population in India than many other countries

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as on Monday tested 47,74,434 samples out of which 1,08,048 samples were tested in last 24 hours. Considering the population of India, the testing rate of the country is too low and India has been criticised for severely low testing rates at 3487 per million population. But the fact that India has a relatively young population may have placed it on a better footing as far as the impact of the pandemic is concerned.