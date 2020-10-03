President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. Here’s the latest that we know about the virus, its spread and treatment.

What are the risk factors associated with getting sick with Covid-19?

Not everyone who contracts the coronavirus gets ill with its common symptoms, and the severity of how Covid-19 presents in people varies widely. The risk for a severe case of Covid-19 increases with age, as well as if a person has other medical conditions like cancer, diabetes or obesity, studies show.

The greatest risk is for people ages 85 years and older. President Trump is 74 years old and narrowly meets the criteria for being obese. An estimated 42.4% of U.S. adults qualified as obese, according the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people who get infected don’t develop serious disease, though doctors are studying emerging evidence on potential long-term health effects of Covid-19. Treatment of Covid-19 has improved as doctors and hospitals gain experience and drugs prove to work.

An estimated 5.4% of people over the age of 70 who are infected die as a result of Covid-19, according to the CDC, compared with 0.5% for people ages 50 through 69, and 0.02% for people aged 20 to 49. Data also suggest that men are at higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than women.

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

The most common symptoms include fever, dry cough and fatigue. White House officials said Mr. Trump is showing mild symptoms, including fatigue, but remains on the job.

Some people experience aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a skin rash or discoloration of their fingers or toes. Others experience no symptoms at all.

The most serious symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement, according to the World Health Organization. Recent evidence suggests some Covid-19 patients show signs of heart damage, kidney damage or neurological issues, though not everyone shows symptoms related to those problems.

What treatments are available for Covid-19? When might hospital care be required?

Most people who develop mild to moderate symptoms and who aren’t hospitalized recover on their own, with doctors recommending fever-reducing medications, rest and fluids. Many doctors advise patients to regularly check their temperature and oxygen levels.

Health experts say treatment recommendations depend on the severity of a person’s infection. Most therapies authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid-19 are for hospitalized patients. People who have access to superior medical care and who are diagnosed early, like President Trump, tend to have a better prognosis.

The president’s physician, Dr. Conley, said the White House medical team would “maintain a vigilant watch," and on Friday said Mr. Trump received one, 8-gram dose of an experimental treatment developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The cocktail of monoclonal antibodies, which mimic the natural antibodies the immune system makes to fight off viruses, showed promising early results in a clinical trial It was found to reduce virus levels and improve symptoms in people in the early stage of illness with Covid-19. The treatment hasn’t yet been cleared by regulators.

Mr. Trump also took zinc, vitamin D, famotidine—an antacid medication—melatonin and a daily aspirin, the White House said. Doctors say the vitamins and minerals are relatively safe, and some might give the immune system a boost, but there is no definitive evidence that they provide benefit to prevent or treat Covid-19. Blood thinners, such as aspirin, could help reduce the risk of blood clots in Covid-19 patients.

How does the coronavirus spread and what can be done to prevent transmission?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is thought to spread between people in close contact, or within about 6 feet of each other, through respiratory droplets. Many scientists also say the virus can be transmitted through smaller respiratory particles, called aerosols, that can be inhaled as they linger in the air and travel greater distances. The CDC said last month that it is working to post new recommendations regarding aerosol transmission. Transmission is possible through surfaces, but this isn’t thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Wearing a multilayered, well-fitting mask when in public and around people who aren’t members of your household remains the best way to prevent infection, infectious-disease experts say. They also caution that the virus can be spread by people who are asymptomatic. Social distancing and avoiding crowds, especially in indoor environments, are key.

Sean Murray, president of the Covid-19 workplace testing program at lab-services company Eurofins, said testing alone isn’t enough, and other measures including mask-wearing are essential: “It’s very easy to think you deflected the bullet when there’s another buck shot coming right for you."

How do you test for Covid-19?

The gold-standard diagnostic test for the coronavirus, commonly called a PCR test, is processed in a lab. That’s also currently the most widely-available test in the U.S., though types and supplies fluctuate state to state (see this WSJ guide on Covid-19 testing).

Rapid tests done outside of a laboratory, such as antigen tests, are often less sensitive and result in more false negatives than lab-based PCR tests, but they also are cheaper and offer faster results. The White House uses one of the rapid tests available on the market. Administration officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about which test was used to diagnose Mr. and Mrs. Trump, and later said in a statement Mr. Trump tested positive on a confirmatory PCR test. Health authorities sometimes recommend a follow-up test after a person’s initial results, depending on the circumstances.

The administration has said previously that people who come in contact with Mr. Trump are tested daily.

A person who tests negative one day can test positive the next, since it can take time for the virus to incubate and become detectable. Whether a test detects Covid-19 can depend on whether the virus was present at the site from which a sample was collected, as well as the quality of the sample collected.

“If you think of testing as a safety net, the safety net is going to have holes," said William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “A rigid testing regime doesn’t completely make someone safe. What it does is it helps you detect an outbreak early."

Is it possible to pinpoint when or where someone might have contracted the virus?

It can be difficult to trace where someone may have contracted the coronavirus, especially if it is circulating widely in the community. The White House hasn’t given details about where or how Mr. Trump contracted the virus.

People typically don’t test positive until several days after their initial exposure.

It is possible that the president could have been infected for five or six days before he tested positive and could have been infectious for a few of those days, Dr. Morice said. But when he became infected remains unclear. “We don’t know when the clock started," he said.

It’s possible the president contracted the virus from or spread it to people he was recently in close contact with at the White House or on the campaign trail. Infectious disease researchers and the CDC have said presymptomatic people and people without symptoms can transmit the virus.

Transmission is a higher risk in indoor settings where people don’t wear masks or remain 6 feet apart. People with mild or moderate cases of Covid-19 are typically infectious for 10 days or less, according to the CDC, while those with more severe cases might be able to pass on the virus longer.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, among others, tested negative for the virus on Friday. Because the incubation period for the virus ranges from two days to two weeks, infectious-disease experts recommend that anyone who has been exposed to a positive case, even those with a negative test result, quarantine for 14 days. It often takes several days after an exposure for an infected person to test positive.

—Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article.

Write to Brianna Abbott at brianna.abbott@wsj.com and Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

