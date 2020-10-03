The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is thought to spread between people in close contact, or within about 6 feet of each other, through respiratory droplets. Many scientists also say the virus can be transmitted through smaller respiratory particles, called aerosols, that can be inhaled as they linger in the air and travel greater distances. The CDC said last month that it is working to post new recommendations regarding aerosol transmission. Transmission is possible through surfaces, but this isn’t thought to be the main way the virus spreads.