Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Science >Health >COVID-19 antibody treatment: Lilly pauses one trial, says others to continue
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

COVID-19 antibody treatment: Lilly pauses one trial, says others to continue

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on hospitalised patients

Eli Lilly & Co on Wednesday said that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug will continue apace after it paused one ongoing trial of the drug, citing safety concerns.



The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on hospitalized patients. Lilly said it differed from its other trials in some key respects, including the fact that the patients had more serious illness and were being treated with other drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir.



