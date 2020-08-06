Covid-19: Centre asks states to strengthen scrutiny over slaughter houses

According to FIAPO, an estimated 2000-4000 illegal meat or wet shops are there in the country. The NGO claimed that less commonly eaten animals including porcupine, camels, turtles, yak, mithun, boars, duck, geese, squirrel are also sold in these wet markets. Monitor lizards are sold for their blood, cats and dogs in some parts of the country are sold for meat, the NDO added.