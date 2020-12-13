As per a new research, a larger study of patients in America has revealed that individuals who contracted coronavirus suffered from several complications like kidney, lung, and cardiovascular issues due to the infection.

According to the research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), using de-identified outpatient and inpatient medical claims from a United States health database, researchers identified 70 288 patients who had a Covid-19-related health visit between March 1 and April 30, 2020.

Over half of all patients were admitted to the hospital, and approximately 5% were admitted to the intensive care unit. The median age was 65 years, and 55.8% were female. The authors looked at all possible diagnostic codes and identified those that increased in frequency after the onset of Covid-19.

Dr. William Murk, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biological Sciences, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, with co-authors from Aetion, Inc., HealthVerity, Inc. and the University of Toronto, wrote "Understanding the full range of associated conditions can aid in prognosis, guide treatment decisions and better inform patients as to their actual risks for the variety of Covid-19 complications reported in the literature and media."

The most common complications associated with Covid-19 were pneumonia, respiratory failure, kidney failure, and sepsis or systemic inflammation, consistent with other studies. The absolute risk of someone with Covid-19 having these serious conditions was 27.6 percent for pneumonia, 22.6 percent for respiratory failure, 11.8 percent for kidney failure, and 10.4% for sepsis or systemic inflammation.

The researchers also found associations with a range of other lung and cardiovascular conditions, such as collapsed lung, blood clotting disorders, and heart inflammation, although the risk of these was relatively low. Contrary to the results of other studies, Covid-19 did not appear to be associated with a higher risk of stroke.

"This study provides estimates of absolute risk and relative odds for all identified diagnoses related to Covid-19, which are needed to help providers, patients, and policy-makers understand the likelihood of complications," write the authors.

Meanwhile, researchers earlier said that Covid-19 can lead to a broad range of neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases and more, even in moderate cases.

"We found a wide range of neurological complications--spanning inflammatory complications, stroke and other vascular conditions, metabolic problems, exacerbation of underlying neurological conditions and more," said study author Pria Anand from the Boston University in the US.

"Yet the majority of these people did not require critical care, suggesting that neurological complications may be common in people with moderate Covid-19 as well as those with severe disease," Anand added.

