Covid-19 disrupts cancer treatment, care in India

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are chances of approximately 1,00,000 cancer cases going undiagnosed per month in India, and the numbers might change depending on travel restrictions and lack of easy availability of transport, as per a paper published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Oncology Nursing.

The paper--Cancer care delivery challenges in India during the covid 19 Era: Are We Prepared for the post-pandemic shock?--inferred that the pandemic will eventually lead to disease progression in cancer patients, diagnosis at an advanced stage, and thus will have adverse impact on patient outcomes.

It has been jointly written by doctors from All India institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSK) Hospital, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research and researchers from USA and UK.

The paper has highlighted that most cancer patients living in rural areas are normally required to move to big cities to receive proper treatment. Nationwide lockdowns, imposed late March to curb the spread of the pandemic, disrupted cancer care delivery services, which led to delays in diagnosis or treatment initiation and treatment interruptions or rescheduling, resulting in progression of disease and poor survival.

Post pandemic cancer care is also expected to be a major challenge for oncologists given the increasing number of cancer patients awaiting to resume or start treatment in a strained health care system, the paper said.

“Diversion of resources to combat covid 19 has resulted in an inadequate workforce that cannot meet the demands of cancer care delivery services during this difficult time. This pandemic has broadened the inequality and disparity gaps in care delivery associated with inadequate cancer care infrastructure that cannot handle the current cancer burden," said Dr Abhishek Shankar, Department of Radiation Oncology, LHMC, and lead author of the paper.

Cancer care delivery has also been hit because of diversion of resources towards tackling the pandemic in many government institutions by turning cancer hospitals to dedicated covid-19 hospitals.

“State of the art cancer treatment devices such as the Gamma knife, Cyberknife, and proton beam machines are scarce in number and mostly owned by private institutes, which are not affordable for the poorer strata of the society. At this point in time, when resources are directed toward the care of covid 19 patients, it is very difficult for the general population to start or continue their cancer treatment in private hospitals, which is beyond their means," Shankar said.

At present, there is no data available on the number of cancer patients affected by covid 19 in India but the treatment of cancer patients has certainly been stalled, public health experts have said.

"Nearly all cancer care facilities are seeing a huge backlog of patients at their outpatient departments. Delay in accessing appropriate centres has resulted in patients presenting in stages 3 or 4, adding to the pre-existing woes of the overburdened facilities," said Dr Ravi Mehrotra, chief executive officer (CEO) and Program Lead of the India Cancer Research Consortium – India Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At present, according to government, there are approximately more than 4.5 million cancer patients in India. Over 1.5 million new patients are registered every year and approximately 7,80,000 die from cancer in India, making it the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases.

