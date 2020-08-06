Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) in association with over 100 healthcare professionals has filed a petition before the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan to enforce rules to prevent future recurrence of pandemics like novel coronavirus.

The petition specifically demands enforcement of rules regarding wet markets and meat markets which are a hotbed of diseases and putting an end to unsustainable intensive farming of livestock. The plea also seeks to enforce a strong ban on wildlife consumption and closure of all slaughterhouses that do not follow FSSAI guidelines.

“Coronaviruses represent a continuous pandemic threat; humans have experienced two coronavirus-related health security crises since 2003," the plea said.

Seeking to address the rapidly growing challenges Indian healthcare system is currently facing, over a hundred healthcare professionals have joined hands with FIAPO under the “Doctors for One Health" initiative.

The initiative—bringing together professionals from institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad College among others - acts as a network to endorse “One Health" concept of World Health Organization (WHO) for the world.

Emerging infections in humans and animals, along with other threats such as antimicrobial resistance, poses huge challenges to humanity, largely driven by increasing demand for unsustainable animal agriculture. Considering this, the initiative seeks to address unethical animal-based consumption, and provide healthy and sustainable plant-based consumption alternatives.

“Doctors for One Health" suggests that in order to successfully decrease the risk for a new SARS-CoV-2 outbreak or an outbreak of a similar virus, a ‘One Health’ approach is crucial. The implementation of WHO’s One Health measures will likely reduce the risk of emerging zoonotic viruses of pandemic potential in the future.

“The goals of the collaboration facilitate a safe and sustainable world free of zoonotic viruses, as well a revamped, more robust health infrastructure," Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director FIAPO said.

