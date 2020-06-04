Covid-19: Fitbit develops low-cost ventilator for emergency use

Bengaluru-based Ethereal Machines has developed a ventilator splitter using 3D printing, which can split the oxygen supply into a 50-50 ratio to provide oxygen from one source to two patients at the same time. It has a more advanced version which can split the oxygen supply into 30-70 ratio, providing more oxygen to patient who is more critical than the other. The splitter is being tested at Aster Hospital in the city.