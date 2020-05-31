NEW DELHI: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has initiated a covid-19 national mathematical model to help monitor the transmission of coronavirus infection.

The model will rely on data relevant to covid-19 and also have an adaptive built-in component to learn from developing trends in the data.

It will aggregate successful evidence-based mathematical and statistical forecasting models and include the best predictive analytics for robust forecasting of the spread of the infectious disease, the department said, adding that the model could be used by policymakers in India and around the world to overcome difficulties in predicting the rate of spread of infection and the likely strain on the healthcare sector.

“Mathematical modeling and simulations for the spread of covid-19 virus and its impact are not mere academic exercises but are critical needs for rational decision making, planning, and resource management," said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST.

"It is thus of vital importance that a robust national model which is vetted by a large cross-section of scientific community working in the area is developed," Sharma said.

Investigators funded by DST-SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) and other agencies are working on numerous mathematical models for covid-19 forecasting and surveillance .

As part of the initiative, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will co-ordinate to connect and work with all covid-19 modeling projects and programmes in the country.

This will help develop a set of benchmarks to assess various models and to finally deliver the covid-19 India National Supermodel. The coordination team will consult and work with research groups active in modeling, various software developers, and reputed companies to ensure delivery of a suitable user interface and software.

A consultative committee will work closely with DST and SERB and coordinators (JNCASR and IISc Bangalore) and modellers of this initiative to provide critical inputs on technical aggregation, guidance, and final delivery of the model.

