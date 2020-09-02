Covid-19 hit cancer research, funding for clinical trials

New Delhi: Covid-19 pandemic has severely hit clinical trials in oncology with enrolment decreasing significantly and trials being suspended, a research paper published in the Asia Pacific Journal of cancer care has said.

The paper titled -- Covid-19 and Its Impact on Cancer Patient’s Outcome and Cancer Research -- has pointed out that ongoing clinical trials are facing problems with patient evaluations leading to impact on quality of data being generated.

There have been reports regarding suspension of about 200 oncology trials in March and April, reflecting the concerns regarding feasibility of oncology trials, the study said.

Researchers have highlighted that there are concerns regarding the feasibility and continuity of ongoing trials from the investor side also as the returns on their investment in clinical trials will be impacted due to the treatment gaps and the resulting anomaly in the collected data.

According to the study, only one-fifth of institutions continuing enrolment of patients for research.

Cancer patients are more susceptible to infections due to their immunocompromised status, either due to disease or therapy, and subsequently, this may result in in poor outcome, especially in case of coronavirus infection.

Multiple studies have shown adverse impact of covid-19 on cancer patients in the form of higher mortality with haematological malignancy being worst affected, and interval between last oncological treatment and infection playing an important role in affecting the prognosis.

“The current coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the health care system in India and all around the world. All aspects of cancer care, including screening, investigations, treatment, clinical trials and research, have been affected as resources are diverted to combat the pandemic," the study said.

“Telemedicine is now being used to overcome some of these problems but it has its own limitations and should be used judiciously," it said.

There has been a 54.8% decrease in patient visits, as per the study. Decreased or missing patients visit impacted data collection and will have a huge impact on the final result of trials, the study said.

“This pandemic has had a serious and disruptive effect on the conduct of cancer research with immediate and delayed consequences. Research related appointments to hospitals, staff training by sponsors have been cancelled in view of travel restrictions," said Abhishek Shankar, Department of Radiation Oncology, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt Sucheta Kriplani (SSK) Hospital.

“This pandemic will negativity affect drug development timelines, damaging financial implications, and delays in getting new drugs to patients," he said.

Researchers said that overall situation is reducing the access of cancer patients to both curative and palliative services. The gap in patient evaluation due to missed visits will lead to more investigations for assessment of disease at the time of next visit, thus leading to increase in total cost.

The effect is more pronounced in studies directed to treatment for advanced cancer where survival is only for few months. Even a small gap in the treatment or follow up, would cause an anomaly in the collected data and may lead to negative results, the study said.

