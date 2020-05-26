NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited expressions of interest from companies for manufacturing National Institute of Virology-developed ELISA testing kits for detection of antibodies against covid-19.

Under the deal, ICMR would transfer the technology to manufacture the kits. The deadline for submission of the EoIs is 1 pm on Thursday, as per the tender, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

Only firms with manufacturing units in India are eligible and the company is required to have experience in manufacturing ELISA test kits for any other disease, as per the tender document. It must provide at least 5% royalty to ICMR.

ELISA, or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, is a test which measures the antibodies IgG present in the blood against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. ELISA test kits have routinely been used to detect HIV infection in patients.

The test kit was developed by NIV, Pune in one month, and will be used for surveillance of the Indian population to see how many people in the country have been infected with covid-19 since the pandemic hit Indian shores in late January.

As the tests are cost-effective, sensitive and rapid, it allows for a large number of samples to be tested at any level of clinical setting, public health centres and hospitals.

The development comes three weeks after its move to give Zydus Cadila the sole right to manufacture testing kits attracted criticism about the transparency of the process.

ICMR had later said that Cipla, along with Delhi-based firm NextGen Life Science Pvt Ltd, approached the apex medical research body for non-exclusive licenses to produce the antibody testing kit.

While RT-PCR tests are the gold standard for diagnosis of covid-19, antibody tests are critical to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection.

After a bad experience with imported antibody test kits, the ICMR has been working on indigenously developing and producing antibody test kits.

Last month, there was a controversy around faulty rapid antibody test kits imported from China’s Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

