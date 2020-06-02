Covid-19 Impact: Rural India's other health emergencies take a back seat

The World Health Statistics report released last month by WHO revealed alarming facts about India’s existing healthcare status, which has been further impacted by covid-19. The report, that aimed tracking the progress towards sustainable development goals (SDG) targets, said almost 70% hypertension cases in India are undiagnosed. Less than 10% cases are treated and controlled, which is less than most of the countries in the region. Also, close to 60% cases of diabetes remain undiagnosed, while as almost 35% cases are treated, the WHO report said.